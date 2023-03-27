Priyanka Chopra Joins Executive Committee Of The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences' Actors Branch

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is an actor who is known, not just for her amazing acting skills but is also an active philanthropist, entrepreneur and author. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is currently serving on the Executive Committee of the Actors Branch.

Membership of the Academy is by invitation only from the Board of Governors. Membership eligibility is also achieved by earning a competitive Oscar nomination. Academy membership is divided into 17 branches, representing different disciplines in the field of motion pictures. Chopra Jonas has previously starred in the Oscar nominated feature White Tiger which she also executive produced.

Known for pushing the South Asian envelope in Hollywood, she will be next seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Under her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, she is also partnering with Amazon Studios on a First Look deal, and currently developing a slate of global features and TV content for the streamer.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka had earlier said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What`s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there`s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there`s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

She also has Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa` in her kitty. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.