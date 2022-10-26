NewsLifestylePeople
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate FIRST Diwali with daughter Malti Marie, wear matching outfits- SEE PICS

Nick Jonas shared pictures from Diwali celebrations with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie from their home in Los Angeles.

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra never misses any opportunity to amaze her fans and often keeps on giving them a sneak peek into their lives. Now Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas dropped pictures from their Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles.  

In the pictures shared by Nick on his Instagram handle, all three of them, Priyanka, Nick and daughter Malti Marie are dressed in traditional Indian outfits. In the pictures, they can be seen doing the puja together. However, as usual, Malti’s face was not visible in the pictures as Nick covered it with red heart emojis. “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali,” Nick captioned the post. 

Fans of the couple could not control their excitement seeing the pictures and started showering their love. “Just from the small features shared, I can tell that baby girl is just beautiful,” a fan wrote, praising Malti Marie. “Awww so cute,” added another fan with fire and heart emojis. 

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, they announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.   

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`.  

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`. It is expected to on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. She was last seen in Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. 

