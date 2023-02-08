topStoriesenglish2571076
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Enjoy Snowfall in Aspen with Daughter Malti Marie- See Pics

Nick Jonas posted some new pictures in which he could be seen enjoying snow with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in India and abroad. The duo keeps on sharing their loved-up pictures on social media for their fans. Recently, Nick Jonas posted several pictures from their trip to Aspen, Colorado in which they could be seen enjoying the snow along with daughter Malti Marie. 

Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned the post as, “Aspen photo dump.” Fans were quite excited to see their pictures and showered their love in the comments section. “You guys are so beautiful together. God bless you all. Enjoy yourselves and stay safe,” a user commented. “These pics are the Perfect Moments of your lives...so beautiful,” another user added. 

See pics here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra worked in Bollywood for years before she moved to the Hollywood and later married American singer Nick Jonas in a Hindu as well as Christian ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January last year.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in two important projects `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. It`s All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film `SMS fur Dich` by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.  

While `Citadel` is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. In Bollywood, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar`s directorial `Jee Le Zaraa` in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.    

