Priyanka Chopra was once asked by a director 'to stand up and twirl', get her 'proportions fixed'; undergo plastic surgery

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited memoir titled Unfinished will hit the stands on February 9, 2021. The first-hand account of her journey from Miss World 2000 to a top Bollywood actress and now an international celebrity - her memoir is an account of all!

The Independent quoted her memoir where Priyanka Chopra Jonas has talked about her initial struggles in her movie industry. She opened up on an incident when a director asked her to get her 'proportions fixed'.

"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt," the actress wrote in her book.

"If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment", she further wrote.

The actress decided to leave the meeting and also cut ties with her then-manager after the incident, as per her memoir account.

Priyanka got married to international music sensation Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. The wedding festivities continued for days. The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.