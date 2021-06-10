Parineeti Chopra looks super hot in a black bikini, sister Priyanka Chopra has this to say!

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra is riding high on the success of her latest film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’. The actress is currently holidaying in Turkey and is sharing breathtakingly beautiful pictures on her gram.

Her latest photo in a black bikini on a serene Turkish beach, has sent the internet on fire. The actress captioned her photo as, “I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok thats a lie.”

The actress' fans and friends could not resist themselves from commenting on the photo. Actress and cousin Priyanka Chopra, who is currently working in London commented, “I’m soooo jealous,” with heart eyes emoji. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented “Uffffff,” with heart eyes emoji.

Parineeti had earlier conducted a question and answer session on her Instagram stories. When one of the questions was a compliment for her performance in Dibaker Banerjee directorial ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, the actress responded with gratitude.

“2021 will remain a special year for me. It's the year I released 3 films within a single month, and all three gave me back all the love and critics reviews. Cannot be more grateful.”

Parineeti also shared that while most of the people are unable to travel due COVID-19 restrictions she has been abroad since March and feels blessed. The actress is not vaccinated yet and plans to get one as soon as possible after reaching India.

Parineeti Chopra had three releases this year - The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

The actress will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’.