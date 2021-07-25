हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's hubby Nick Jonas bike accident video goes viral among netizens - Watch!

A while ago, American musician and actress Priyanka Chopra's hubby Nick Jonas had suffered from a rib injury. A video documenting the same is going viral on social media now.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s hubby Nick Jonas bike accident video goes viral among netizens - Watch!
Pic courtesy: YouTube/Access, File Photo

New Delhi: A while ago, American musician and actress Priyanka Chopra's hubby Nick Jonas had suffered from a huge injury during a shoot as per reports. However, it wasn't clear what the reason behind his injury was. Recently, a Hollywood entertainment portal released a video documenting his bike accident which led to injured ribs. According to the video shared by Access Hollywood, Nick was shooting for the show Olympic Dreams along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

The trio was dirt biking on an obstacle course when Nick suddenly fell from the bike and injured himself. Soon after, his brothers also slowed down and tumbled off their bikes. Later, an ambulance had arrived on the scene and Nick was taken to the hospital in a stretcher. 

Check out the viral video of Nick's fall:

 

Following Nick's accident, actress Priyanka Chopra flew back to the US from London to be with her husband and support him while he hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021 and performed with his brothers Kevin and Joe at the ceremony.

Priyanka, impressed by his work commitment, penned an appreciation post for him and wrote on Instagram, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married at a lavish wedding party that took place on December 2, 2018, in Jodhpur. She tied the knot in both a traditional Hindu ceremony and a white wedding - which was officiated by Nick’s father.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasNick Jonas accidentpriyanka chopra husbandNick Jonas injuryNick Jonas bike accident
