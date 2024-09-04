"Punjabi Ghar Aa Gaye Oye!": Diljit Dosanjh Announces Dates Of 'Dil-Luminati' India Tour

Singer Diljit Dosanjh finally on Wednesday announced the dates for the Indian leg of 'Dil-Luminati' Tour. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year.

Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India.

"Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!,"

Diljit also shared the dates on his Instagram account. In no time, fans flooded the comment section.

"DIL-LUMINATI INDIA TOUR Year 24 Find Your Nearest City In The List Bro AA GEYA DOSANJHANWALA," he wrote.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd., is just as thrilled.

He said, "The Dil-Luminati Tour is more than just a series of concerts--it's a cultural phenomenon. Diljit and our team have put up a great show across continents, and now it's time for India to experience this world-class event. We're committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that will set a new benchmark for live entertainment in the country."

The presale of tickets for the concert will be available from 12.00 pm on 10th September, 2024 till 12:00 PM on 12th September, 2024.

Following this, the tickets will be available for general purchase starting 1:00 PM on 12th September, 2024.

Earlier this year in March, Diljit enthralled the Mumbai audience with his special performance at Ed Sheeran's concert.