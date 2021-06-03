PV Sindhu wants Deepika Padukone to play her on-screen in biopic!

New Delhi: Badminton ace PV Sindhu is India's only woman single's badminton player to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021. She recently talked about what's keeping her upbeat amid the second wave of the deadly coronavirus scare.

In an interview with Times of India, PV Sindhu shared how Spain's Carolina Marin not participating at the Tokyo Olympics due to her injury is unfortunate. She said, "It's sad that she won't be competing in Tokyo because of an unfortunate injury. I hope she recovers soon. I will miss her on-court presence. We share a healthy rivalry and off-court. We are good friends. As for Tokyo, it's not going to be easy at all. All the top-10 players are of same standard and the level of competition will be really, really high.

Players like Ratchanok Intanon, Nozomi Okuhara, Tai Tzu-Ying, Akane Yamaguchi and An Se-young will be looking to give their 100%. I will need to be in top form. I will be taking one match at a time."

Carolina Marin, a prime contender for the gold medal at the Tokyo Games, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during training and pulled out of the showpiece event on Tuesday.

In the same interaction, she also revealed which actress would be perfect to play her on-screen. "I would say Deepika Padukone because she has played the sport. I also like her as an actress", added she.