R Madhavan Begins Shoot For His Next Film In London, Drops Selfie

New Delhi: Over the years, R Madhavan has delivered countless performances that have established him as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The actor has been on a roll this year and has been shooting back to back for multiple projects. He is currently in London shooting for his next untitled project. Madhavan took to Instagram and dropped a photo with the caption reading, "A little bit of dye and off to work in London."

The actor recently wrapped up the final shooting schedule for his movie 'Test'. Madhavan also recently won an IIFA Award for his directorial debut film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

Madhavan will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in an upcoming supernatural thriller film. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, who directed the National Award winning film 'Queen'. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors next month. It will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

For the film Ajay, who is also producing the film, has teamed up with 'Drishyam 2' producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is being produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.