Leaked: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha Hit By Piracy, Full HD Version Download Online On Moviesrulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's musical romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', helmed by Sameer Vidwans, arrived in theatres on Thursday (June 29). However, within hours of it getting released, the film became victim of piracy. The film has been leaked online in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others. As per reports, the film has been made accessible for free download online. People are able to find the movie in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD on sites like TamilRockers, Ibomma, Telegram, 123movierulz, and more.

Speaking of the film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is directed by Sameer Vidwans and jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Apart from bringing back the hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' pair Kartik and Kiara Advani, the film also features Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania in key roles.

SATYAPREM KI KATHA CONTROVERSY

The remake of Pakistani song 'Pasoori' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sparked a massive uproar on socia media. The hit Coke Studio Pakistan song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill that acquired cult status was remade by Arjit Singh and released by T-Series. However, the Indian version of the song sparking swift and largely negative reactions from fans as many believed that the original should have been left untouched.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was officially announced with a motion poster on 23 June 2021 by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was originally slated to be 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', but the title was changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' after several outfits and groups raised objection to the usage of word 'Satyanarayan' and claimed public sentiments have been hurt with it.