Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve's Friendship Ends? Former Yells, 'Muh Kholti Hai Toh Gutter'
Bigg Boss OTT 2 former besties Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve get into a massive fight in the kitchen area.
New Delhi: Friends-turned-foe Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve found themselves into another bitter fight in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The girls had an ugly argument recently after Bebika Bebika repeated Bigg Boss' views on Manisha and called her 'diplomatic'. This led to Manisha losing her cool and got into an argument with Bebika. Now, the two got into another brawl in the kitchen area.
Bebika was preparing 'pooriya' in the kitchen when Manisha enters and asks her to turn the gas low as the 'puris' were burning. Known for her blunt attitud, Bebika responded saying, "Iss ghar mein log zyda jalte hai, khana kya cheez hai." Manisha, who gets visibly annoyed at Bebika's comment, said that she always has something negative to say. She also says, "Muh kholti hai toh gutter". Soon, the two former besties enters into a heated exchange of words.
Could this be the end of Manisha and Bebika's friendship?
Bebika ke attitude se hue housemates tang
Are Falaq, Pooja tired of defending Bebika?
Manisha ne ki Bebika ki bolti bandh!
Why did Manisha get furious?
No more BFFs? Why is Manisha upset with Bebika?
It seems like neither Bebika or Manisha is in mood to bury the hatchet and get back to being friends again. Their latest change of equation is going to create a huge impact on the equations of other housemates too. Manisha Rani shares a close bond with Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and others in the house.
Meanwhile, Aaliya Siddiqui is the third contestant to be eliminated from the show, after Palak Purswami and Puneet Superstar. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been getting interesting with each passing day.
Meanwhile, Jiya, Akanksha Puri and Abhishek Malhan, who were part of 'Team White' in the 'socks puppet' task, get nominated as a punishiment from Bigg Boss after plotting the upcoming nominations. Abhishek is later called inside the confession room and given a pep-talk.
Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.
