New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan’s sixteen year old son Vedaant Madhavan made India proud after he won a gold and a silver medal in swimming competitions at Danish Open 2022 held in Copenhagen. Vedaant has now opened up about wanting to make a separate identity for himself other than being a star kid. He also opened up about the sacrifices that his parents made in order to support his swimming career.

Talking to DD India, Vedaant said, “I didn’t wanna live under my dad’s shadow. I wanted to make name for myself. I didn’t want to be just R Madhavan son.”

Crediting his parents for their constant support, Vedaant shared, “They are always looking after me. Both put so much effort. One of the main sacrifices my parents made was to shift to Dubai”.

R Madhavan and his wife Sarita relocated to Dubai last year to help Vedaant receive better training in swimming for upcoming Olympics.

Various celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidhart Malhotra and others congratulated R Madav after his son’s victory.

The proud father also took to Instagram to share a video of his son receiving the gold medal. “GOLD.With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team,” he wrote.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor had also shared a video of Vedaant with his coach. Thanking him, he wrote, “@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud”.

On the work front, R Madhavan will next be seen in multilingual film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The film also marks R Madhavan’s directorial debut.