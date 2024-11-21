Raha Kapoor Screaming Mom In The Video Shared By Alia Bhatt Will Melt Your Heart

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt recently shared a video of her where her daughter Raha Kapoor’s adorable voice grabbed attention and it’s winning hearts online. In the video, little Raha was heard screaming Mom, leaving fans overwhelmed with her cuteness. This video into Alia’s life as a mom has melted hearts across social media, with fans showering love and admiration for the mother-daughter duo.

Raha Kapoor is the most popular star kid among all and there is no dull moments when she makes an appearance in public or on social media. While Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have been protective about sharing Raha’s pictures and videos publicly, this candid moment was a delightful surprise for their fans. Alia, who often talks about balancing her career and motherhood cherishes every little milestone with Raha and so does Ranbir Kapoor. Like everyone in the family says RK is a changed man after Raha and he is the best father in the town.

Fans and netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Raha’s adorable voice and this isn’t the first time they have heard Raha’s speak. Who can forget the adorable conversation of Raha with her dadi Neetu Kapoor at the airport where she was seen talking about the paparazzi clicking so much photos. Indeed Raha is a cutie and Alia and Ranbir are the perfect parents to the little one.