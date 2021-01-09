हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy, who suffered brain stroke, discharged from hospital, shares pics

In his post, the actor also mentioned that though he has been discharged, “it’s still a long journey for full recovery”. 

Rahul Roy, who suffered brain stroke, discharged from hospital, shares pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/officialrahulroy

New Delhi: ‘Aashiqui’ fame Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last year, on Thursday (January 7) informed through a post that he is back home from the hospital. Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his family members and thanked them and his well-wishers. 

In his post, the actor also mentioned that though he has been discharged, “it’s still a long journey for full recovery”. Sharing pictures with his sister Priyanka Roy and brother-in-law Romeer Sen, he captioned the post as, “I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it’s still a long journey for full recovery.

Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister my best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwani Kumar @ashwani2118 , Azhar @azharhussaindirector ,Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial , Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me.” 

“Love you all,” he signed off. 

 

For the uninitiated, the 52-year-old star was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on November 27, 2020 after he arrived from a shoot in Kargil. 

In December last year, Rahul was shifted to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. 

Rahul was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday (January 6). "He is at home and doing well. But he will have to take speech and physiotherapy sessions for six to eight months, it can be more or less depending on his recovery," Romeer Sen told news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

