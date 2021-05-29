Rahul Vaidya shares throwback pics with ladylove Disha Parmar, actress leaves mushy comment

New Delhi: Singer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya, who is currently in Cape Town, took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him and his ladylove Disha Parmar and expressed that he's missing her immensely.

The singer is shooting for the adventure reality TV show - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' in Cape Town, South Africa along with his peers and other contestants - Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, etc.

In the photo shared by Vaidya, the lovebirds are seen standing on a terrace that looks over lush green forests and posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, Rahul is seen giving a cute kiss to Disha on her cheeks as she blushes.

Check out the sunkissed pictures:

Rahul's girlfriend, Disha reacted to the post with a mushy comment, saying, "Mee moree" with crying face emojis.

On the work front, Rahul recently came out with the song 'Aly' dedicated to the Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. The lyrics of the song were penned by Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant.

Previously, Vaidya had released the song 'Madhanya' which was sung by him and Asees Kaur. The music video for the song featured Rahul Vaidya and his ladylove Disha Parmar getting married.

It was released as a wedding song and fans of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are secretly hoping for wedding bells to ring for the couple soon as seen in the music video.

Before Bigg Boss 14, Rahul had taken part in several reality shows such as 'Music Ka Maha Muqqabla', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar', and the first season of 'Indian Idol'.