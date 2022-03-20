Raj Kundra hides face, escapes paps as he joins Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat for dinner, gets BRUTALLY TROLLED: Videos

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband - businessman Raj Kundra was spotted joining actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat for dinner in a plush restaurant in Bandra on Saturday (March 19) evening. Raj, continuing with his trend of hiding his face from paparazzi ever since he got bail in porn creation and circulation case on September 20 last year, after being in lock up for two months.

Shamita and Raqesh arrived separately and before Raj. The two lovebirds, who fell for each other on reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, happily posed for the shutterbugs. Shamita was dressed in a white peplum top that she paired with blue skinny jeans. Raqesh wore black shirt, grey jeans and white sneakers for the outing.

Raj Kundra was papped arriving at the venue a few moments later in a black jacket and hoodie. He wore a tinted face shield mask and avoided getting photographed. The videos shared by paparazzi accounts show him having a light hearted chat with Raqesh inside the eatery.

After the video of Raj surfaced online, various people mercilessly trolled the businessman. “Movie bnanae ja rha hoga,” wrote one. Another commented, “Mooh dikhane layak nhi rha bechara”. A third wrote, “18+ content kyu daal rhe ho bhai”.

Another user defended Raj and wrote, “Everybody has made a judgement which the court has also not given yet you guys don't live with him you don't know if he was even guilty Se Jyada Yahan bakwas Karne Wale Chori chhupe porn Dekhte Honge lekin bakne a Jaate Hain”.

Raj Kundra courted controversy last year after his infamous arrest in porn creation and circulation case. He was released on bail after spending time behind bars for two months. His matter is still sub judice.

Shamita and Raqesh on the other hand, have continued with their relationship after falling for each other on Bigg Boss 0TT.