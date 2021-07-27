Raj Kundra pornography case: Jasmin Bhasin reacts to ongoing controversy!

New Delhi: TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin recently had a run-in with paparazzi and during her interaction, she was asked to comment on the Raj Kundra case that has been dominating headlines for the past week.

However, the ‘Naagin’ actress refused to take any stance regarding the case and said police is doing their job and hope the truth comes out soon.

In a video shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Jasmin said “Honestly, mai unmein se nahi hu, jo sirf news dekh ke unko judge kare because mai unhe personally jante bhi nahi hu. So mai koi judgement nahi dena chahuge. Police apne karvahi kar rahe hai, truth kisi ko bhi pata, hope truth comes out soon.”

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday evening (July 19) for allegedly being a "key conspirator" in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps. The production of porn is illegal in India. At the centre of the controversy is the HotShots app, which has now been removed from Google and Apple app stores.

Recently Jasmin and her boyfriend Aly Goni’s close friend Rahul Vaidya got married to his ladylove Disha Parmar on July 16 at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The lovebirds were seen together throughout the wedding and holding hands while making their grand entry at Dishul’s wedding functions.

