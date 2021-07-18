Inside pics from Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's star-studded post-wedding sangeet celebration!

New Delhi: The lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who recently tied the knot, have had a week full of celebrations with their friends and family. Right from their pre-wedding ceremonies to their big day - the wedding, it has been a joy-filled ride for the TV couple. On Saturday (July 17), the couple hosted their last event - a post-wedding sangeet with close friends and family. The starry event had Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan with Pavitra Punia, and Rakhi Sawant in attendance.

Soon after the event, many fan pages, photography pages flooded social media with inside pics of the glamorous event. In the pictures, the couple is seen dancing to old Bollywood songs, getting their groove on. Their friends Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin are seen cheering them on as they do so.

Check out the fun videos from their post-sangeet ceremony:

Television's favourite couple, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got hitched on Friday (July 16) at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. For their wedding, the beautiful couple opted for traditional attires designed by ace-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had announced their wedding on Instagram followed by a video where they could be seen exchanging their engagement rings and making it official. Rahul had first confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they've been together through thick and thin.

While Rahul has had many hit songs in his singing career. Disha made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well.