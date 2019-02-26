Rajendra Gupta, Yatin Karyekar to star in 'PM Narendra Modi'

Mumbai: Actors Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar have joined the cast of the upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi".

Rajendra will be seen as Modi's father and Karyekar as Lakshman Rao Inamdar in the film, read a statement.

They have already started shooting for the film in Ahmedabad.

The film is being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar and produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi, whose son actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Modi.

"I feel extremely honoured to play the role of role of Mr Narendra Modi's father. This role is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. I was overwhelmed when Sandip Ssingh offered me the role," Rajendra said.

Yatin also added: "I am extremely happy and proud to be associated with a film of this stature. I can't wait for the film to come out and receive it's due.Shoot of this film has been one of the most memorable ones."

To this, Ssingh said: "We all are very happy and content with the way both the actors have performed in the film."