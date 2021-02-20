Rajkummar Rao’s birthday post for girlfriend Patralekhaa will make your heart melt!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared a loved-up post to wish his girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa on her 31st birthday on Saturday (February 20).

Taking to Instagram, Rao posted a glamorous picture of the actress along with a heartfelt message. Wishing his ‘love’, Rao thanked her for being his ‘strength’. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. मेरे मुस्कुराने की वजह तुम हॊ.”

Take a look at the heart melting post:

Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for several years now. The couple often share pictures with each other. Have a look at the beautiful couple:

On the work front, Rao will next be seen in ‘Roohi’, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. He also has ‘Badhaai Do’ co-starring Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. He was last seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’.

Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut with ‘CityLights’, also starring Rao. She has acted in projects including ‘Love Games’, ‘Badnaam Gali’ and ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ among others.