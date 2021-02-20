हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao’s birthday post for girlfriend Patralekhaa will make your heart melt!

Rajkummar Rao posted a glamorous picture of his partner, actress Patralekhaa along with a heartfelt message. Wishing his ‘love’, Rao thanked her for being his ‘strength’. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength." 

Rajkummar Rao’s birthday post for girlfriend Patralekhaa will make your heart melt!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/rajkummar_rao

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared a loved-up post to wish his girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa on her 31st birthday on Saturday (February 20). 

Taking to Instagram, Rao posted a glamorous picture of the actress along with a heartfelt message. Wishing his ‘love’, Rao thanked her for being his ‘strength’. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. मेरे मुस्कुराने की वजह तुम हॊ.” 

Take a look at the heart melting post: 

Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for several years now. The couple often share pictures with each other. Have a look at the beautiful couple: 

On the work front, Rao will next be seen in ‘Roohi’, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. He also has ‘Badhaai Do’ co-starring Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. He was last seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’. 

Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut with ‘CityLights’, also starring Rao. She has acted in projects including ‘Love Games’, ‘Badnaam Gali’ and ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ among others. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajkummar RaoPatralekhaapatralekhaa birthdayRajkummar Rao picspatralekhaa pics
Next
Story

TV actress Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy reveal newborn son’s name in an unusual style!

Must Watch

PT5M44S

Kiska Bengal: BJP leader Pamela Goswami arrested with cocaine