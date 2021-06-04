Rakhi Sawant urges estranged TV couple Nisha Rawal- Karan Mehra to 'become one' again - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the spat between estranged TV couple Nisha Rawal- Karan Mehra, controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant has decided to intervene and urge them to resolve their conflict as seen in a latest paprazzi video.

In a video posted by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be seen urging Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra to get back together and sort out their differences.

She said, "Nisha and Karan, become one. Everyone fights at some point and married couples often face these issues. Karan, stop going behind that other girl, you already have a beautiful wife and a the beautiful home. I want to request you guys to get back together."

Check out her statement:

For the uninitiated, on June 1, 2021, Nisha Rawal had made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody. On the same day, Karan was released on bail.

On the work front, Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The actress entered the show as a challenger and made it to the finale because of her entertaining personality. She however quit the game on the grand finale and opted for a payout instead of fighting for the winner's trophy.