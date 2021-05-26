हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant gives fans entertainment-packed tour of Google's San Francisco office! - Watch

On Tuesday (May 26), actress Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share a video of her exploring the Facebook and Google offices in San Francisco, US.

Rakhi Sawant gives fans entertainment-packed tour of Google&#039;s San Francisco office! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Rakhi Sawant

New Delhi: The entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant made her fans' week brighter by sharing a fun-loving throwback clip from her trip to the US before the pandemic on Instagram. 

On Tuesday (May 26), the actress took to Instagram and shared a 5-minute-long video of her exploring the Facebook and Google office in San Francisco, US, and giving her fans a glimpse of the workplace of the tech giants. 

In the video, Rakhi was first seen outside the Google office, taking selfies with an Android statue. Later, she steps inside the Facebook and Google workplace and introduces her fans to one of the employees of Facebook. 

Staying true to herself, Sawant jokes around with the employees, makes quirky comments, and manages to entertain her audience from miles away. In the end, Rakhi is asked to sign the wall in a room dedicated to artists, and she delightfully does so, representing India.

Here's a glimpse of her trip to the US:

 

Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The actress entered the show as a challenger and made it to the finale because of her entertaining personality. She however quit the game on the grand finale and opted for a payout instead of fighting for the winner's trophy.

