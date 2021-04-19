Rakhi Sawant’s mom to undergo surgery for tumour, thanks Salman Khan and family in heartwarming video - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video before her mother Jaya Bheda's surgery for the removal of her tumour. In the emotional video, Rakhi Sawant's mother graciously thanked Bollywood's 'Bhai' Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for funding her expensive cancer treatment.

Rakhi can be seen tearing up as she also extends thanks to the 'Radhe' actor and his family for coming into their lives as an 'angel' and 'saving her mother'. In the video, Rakhi can be seen with folded hands and a mask as she stands next to her mother in the hospital bed.

The happiness on Rakhi's face over her mom's recovery and her mother's humble message will definitely make you tear up!

Watch the heartwarming video:

Sometime back, when Rakhi's mother made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 through a video call, she was in the hospital and had informed her daughter about it. Rakhi broke down learning about her mother's health and even told other housemates that her mom is not well. Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant too in several interviews had confirmed their mother's ill health and cancer treatment.

Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda had a tumour of the gallbladder which turned cancerous. For the past few months, she has been going through Chemotherapy and had her surgery on Monday (April 19) at 8:30 am.

On the work front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' which earned her rave reviews and is currently shooting for her new web series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn".