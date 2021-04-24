Rakhi Sawant wears PPE kit for grocery shopping, fans hail her saying 'she's better than most politicians'

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant recently took to Instagram to share clips from her latest grocery shopping wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit! Yes, you heard that right - a PPE kit.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant can be seen wearing a blue PPE kit, gloves, and a mask as she picked out vegetables from a vendor's cart and bargained with him to give her a fair price. The actress was fully equipped to protect herself from the deadly Coronavirus and even urged the vegetable vendors to wear their masks over their nose and mouth.

Paps recorded her whole grocery shopping ordeal and in the end, the actress was seen shouting in excitement as she was thrilled about her bill being less than Rs 300.

In the caption, she requested her fans to be safe and wear PPE kits and then venture out. She wrote, "Guys please be safe wear PPT kit and go wherever you want to go but better."

Fans were quite thrilled to see Rakhi donning such elaborate safety measures against COVID-19 and hailed her efforts.

One fan wrote, "Better than most politicians rn", while another said, "Rakhi Sawant is the best".

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya also left a hilarious comment on her video saying, "Rakhi saare baingan kha jayei".

Earlier had made headlines when she shared the news of her mother Jaya Bheda undergoing surgery for the removal of a tumour. Rakhi Sawant was visibly emotional and eternally grateful to Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and their family for funding her mother's expensive cancer treatment and helping her with treatment.

Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda had a tumour of the gallbladder which turned cancerous. For the past few months, she had been going through Chemotherapy and finally had her surgery of the tumour removed on April 19, 2021.

On the work front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' which earned her rave reviews, and is currently shooting for her new web series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn".