Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Get Married In 'Anand Karaj' Ceremony, Invitation Goes Viral

As confirmed by their team, the couple Rakul and Jackky got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony and will now take part in a Sindhi ceremony. Their first official wedding pictures are now awaited. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Get Married In 'Anand Karaj' Ceremony, Invitation Goes Viral Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Power couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are finally tied in the holy matrimony. The couple got married in the 'Anand Karaj' ceremony with close friends and family in Goa. As confirmed by their team, the couple Rakul and Jackky got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony and will now take part in a Sindhi ceremony. Their first official wedding pictures are now awaited. 

Rakul and Jackky kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Goa on March 19 with a haldi ceremony. Later, the couple also hosted their mehendi and sangeet functions where many Bollywood celebrities were spotted. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan and others are attending the couple's wedding in Goa. 

Anand Karaj is the Sikh marriage ceremony, meaning "Act towards happiness" which was introduced by Guru Amar Das. The practice of circumambulating around the Guru Granth Sahib to conduct a marriage ceremony is a relatively recent innovation that supplanted the tradition of circumambulating around the sacred fire (havan) in the early twentieth century. 

The couple had originally planned a destination wedding overseas but post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India, the couple changed the location.

Also, Goa was the place where it all started and their romance flourished. "Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene," quoted Pinkvilla. 

Talking about Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, the duo has been together for a while now. Jackky is a producer of some much-awaited films such as Mission Raniganj, Ganapath Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and so on. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan and Indian 2.  

