Mumbai: Ram Kapoor, known for his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has garnered attention not only for his recent stunning weight loss but also for his bold statement about being the highest-paid TV actor, despite weighing 140 kg at his heaviest. While his transformation journey has inspired many, his comment about being the highest-paid actor has sparked controversy, with some netizens labelling him as arrogant.

Ram’s comment about being the highest-paid actor despite his 140 kg weight did not sit well with many netizens. In the video, while speaking to Let's Talk With Devang, Ram discussed how he was appreciated by the audience even when he didn’t fit the traditional industry standards of body type. While some admired his transformation and journey, others took issue with his boastful tone, calling his statement “arrogant.” He said," I challenge anyone to prove this wrong, I am the only actor in this country who has been this successful in television being this fat and there will be never another as big as me".



In his earlier interview with ETimes, the 51-year-old actor shared how he lost 55 kgs by changing his mindset, lifestyle, and habits without resorting to surgery or external aids. He emphasised that fitness isn’t just about the number on the scale but about feeling strong, energetic, and healthy. Describing his physical and emotional turnaround, he mentioned that he now feels like his 25-year-old self, able to walk for 12 hours without stopping.



Ram revealed that during his heaviest years, he struggled with health issues like diabetes and foot injuries, making basic movements difficult. He realized he needed to prioritize his health not only for himself but also to set a good example for his children. Over the past six months, he lost 55 kgs and now weighs 85 kgs. This shift, he explains, wasn’t just about shedding weight but was a long-term commitment to making healthier choices in terms of diet, exercise, and overall well-being.



Losing weight in your 50s is no easy task, especially with a slower metabolism. Ram acknowledged the challenges and emphasized that his goal wasn’t a quick fix but a lifelong change. He mentioned how in the past he had lost 30 kilos twice, only to regain it. This time, however, he focused on a holistic approach, adjusting his eating habits, exercise routine, hydration, and even fasting intervals.

Ram Kapoor’s journey from 140 kg to his current fitness level continues to inspire many.