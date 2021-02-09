Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58 - A look at his best films!

Actor Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on February 9 (Tuesday) from a massive cardiac arrest, reportedly. The 58-year-old actor was legendary actor Raj Kapoor's son and late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother.

The actor was seen in several movies but later turned to directing and producing. Rajiv Kapoor, known fondly as Chimpu by his family and friends, made his Bollywood debut with 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum' in 1983.

Here is a list at some of the actor's best films:

1. Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

The superhit romantic drama film, directed by Raj Kapoor, starred the hit jodi of Mandakini and Rajiv Kapoor.

2. Zimmedaaar (1990)

Directed by Santosh Kumar Chauhan, the film starred Rajiv Kapoor, Anita Raj and Kimi Katkar.

3. Naag Nagin (1989)

The star cast included Rajiv Kapoor, Mandakini and Raza Murad in pivotal roles.

4. Zalzala (1988)

The multi-starrer cast included Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rati Agnihotri, Kimi Katkar, Rajiv Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa and Anita Raj.

5. Lover Boy (1985)

Helmed by Shomu Mukherjee, the film starred Rajiv Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri and Anita Raj.

Last seen in 'Zimmedaar' in 1990, Rajiv Kapoor turned director and producer in his career. His directorial venture 'Prem Granth' released in 1996. It featured Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The star cast also included Shammi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Om Puri among others.

Actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news of her brother-in-laws' demise. Sharing a picture of the late actor, she wrote "RIP". Several Bollywood celebrities have also paid condolences on Rajiv Kapoor's sudden demise.

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 9, 2021

May his soul rest in peace!