हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rajiv Kapoor

Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58 - A look at his best films!

The actor was seen in several movies but later turned to directing and producing. Rajiv Kapoor, known fondly as Chimpu by his family and friednds, made his Bollywood debut with 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum' in 1983. His directorial venture 'Prem Granth' released in 1996 and featured Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. 

Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58 - A look at his best films!
File Photo

Actor Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on February 9 (Tuesday) from a massive cardiac arrest, reportedly. The 58-year-old actor was legendary actor Raj Kapoor's son and late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother. 

The actor was seen in several movies but later turned to directing and producing. Rajiv Kapoor, known fondly as Chimpu by his family and friends, made his Bollywood debut with 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum' in 1983. 

Here is a list at some of the actor's best films: 

1. Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

The superhit romantic drama film, directed by Raj Kapoor, starred the hit jodi of Mandakini and Rajiv Kapoor. 

2. Zimmedaaar (1990)

Directed by Santosh Kumar Chauhan, the film starred Rajiv Kapoor, Anita Raj and Kimi Katkar. 

3. Naag Nagin (1989)

The star cast included Rajiv Kapoor, Mandakini and Raza Murad in pivotal roles. 

4. Zalzala (1988)

The multi-starrer cast included Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rati Agnihotri, Kimi Katkar, Rajiv Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa and Anita Raj. 

5. Lover Boy (1985) 

Helmed by Shomu Mukherjee, the film starred Rajiv Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri and Anita Raj. 

Last seen in 'Zimmedaar' in 1990, Rajiv Kapoor turned director and producer in his career. His directorial venture 'Prem Granth' released in 1996. It featured Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The star cast also included Shammi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Om Puri among others. 

Actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news of her brother-in-laws' demise. Sharing a picture of the late actor, she wrote "RIP". Several Bollywood celebrities have also paid condolences on Rajiv Kapoor's sudden demise. 

May his soul rest in peace!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajiv Kapoorrajiv kapoor diedRajiv Kapoor cardiac arrestRajiv Kapoor deadRajiv Kapoor films
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan posts an adorable birthday wish for mom Amrita Singh, check inside
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M3S

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far