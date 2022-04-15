New Delhi: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday penned a heartfelt note for late husband Rishi Kapoor following son Ranbir Kapoor's marriage to Alia Bhatt in a private ceremony.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour for the star couple, who tied the knot after five years of dating at their 'Vastu' apartment in Bandra on Thursday in presence of Kapoor and Bhatt family, besides close friends such as Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani.

Alia Bhatt, 29, posted a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, 39, on Instagram post the wedding to announce that they were now husband and wife.

Taking to Instagram a day after her son's wedding, Neetu Kapoor said her late husband, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's wish has been fulfilled.

"This is dedicated to kapoor Saab your wish has has been fulfilled (sic)," she wrote along with a photo of her with Ranbir Kapoor from the wedding.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a battle with cancer. It was one of his wishes to see Ranbir getting married to Alia. Reportedly, the veteran actor had even planned a grand wedding for them in December 2020, but he passed away before that.

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also shared an emotional note on Thursday night, saying she is happy to have gained a wonderful son in Ranbir as well as the warm Kapoor family.

"They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa," she captioned the post, with a photo of the newly-wedded couple.

Ranbir Kapoor's two former partners -- Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif -- were among the high-profile Bollywood celebrities who congratulated the couple via social media.

As Alia Bhatt shared the first pictures of her and Ranbir as the bride and groom, Padukone commented, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter."

Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year, wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. All the love and happiness."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor's co-star from "Anjaana Anjaani" and "Barfi", also sent her best wishes to the couple in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"Awwww.. Congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness @aliabhatt n Ranbir," she wrote.

Welcoming Alia Bhatt to her family, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima wrote on Instagram, "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it."

Ranbir Kapoor's cousins -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor -- also posted their best wishes for the couple on social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Alia Bhatt, said he is overwhelmed and full of love for the new beginnings. He even joked about Ranbir being his son-in-law.

"It's days like this that we live for where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion.. Overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart, my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ? Ranbir ! I love you? now and forever! You are now my son in law, badhai ho and here's to decades of khushiya," he wrote.

Johar was among the ones who marked his presence both during the pre-wedding festivities and the wedding.

Meanwhile, videos and photos from the closely-guarded wedding ceremony have started trickling in on social media.

Some photos from inside the ceremony have gone viral, including one from the varmala ceremony, and another in which they are seen cutting a three-tier wedding cake and raising a toast.

A video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities showed them dancing together on "Chaiyya Chaiyya", the popular track from Shah Rukh Khan's 1998 movie "Dil Se...".