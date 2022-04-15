हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Here's how Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif wished the newlyweds

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now Mr and Mrs, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for them from all corners of the world. But the wishes that caught everyone's attention were that of his ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Here&#039;s how Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif wished the newlyweds
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now husband and wife, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for them. But the wishes that caught everyone's attention were that of actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Both the divas, who had dated Ranbir in the past, took to Instagram to wish the newlyweds a happy married life.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Ranbir and Alia from their wedding day, Katrina wrote, "Congratulations to you both - all the love and happiness." She added a string of red heart emojis to her post.

Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika chose to wish the couple by commenting on Alia's wedding post. "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light, and laughter," she commented.

Deepika padukone

Fans truly loved how the two stars wished Ranbir and Alia. "This is what real maturity looks like," a social media user commented.

"So sweet of Deepika and Katrina," another one wrote.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday at the former's Bandra residence Vastu. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.

Alia Bhatt shared beautiful photos from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding pictures have taken over the internet. 

Fans are loving the simple and minimalistic wedding. 

Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor confirmed that there would be no reception for the duo.

