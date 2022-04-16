New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who got married on April 14 are all set to host their wedding reception at RK's home Vastu on Saturday (April 16). The event will be attended by their family and close friends.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan were spotted while they were on their way to the reception venue. The mother and daughter duo were seen sitting together in the car and all dressed up for the party.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a picture of the two while they were in their car en route to the reception.

Take a look at it here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot on Wednesday (April 14) at RK's home Vastu in a private ceremony among close friends and family. Fans have been going gaga over the exuberant wedding photos circulating on social media.

Ranbir and Alia - or as their fans are calling them, Raalia - looked every bit elegant in matching ivory outfits. While there were speculations about the designer the duo will wear, Raalia were styled by Bollywood's go-to wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Among those who came in were Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor.

From Alia's side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends and directors Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, industrialist Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani were also in attendance.

(With PTI inputs)