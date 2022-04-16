हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia-Ranbir wedding: Check out the Kapoors and Bhatt's royal family portrait!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photos have sent fans into a frenzy as they can't get enough of them.

Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a magical ceremony on April 14 at RK's home Vastu among close friends and family. It was a union of not just Alia and Ranbir but the Kapoor and Bhatt family.

To show their bond, Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared a family portrait featuring Ranbir with his in-laws - a happy portrait indeed.

Take a look at her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

 

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor, on the other hand, welcomed Alia into the family with a portrait of the Kapoor family.

 

Soon after the wedding pheras, Alia posted a series of pictures from the fairytale wedding ceremony on her Instagram.

The bride and groom wearing celeb-favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ivory collection posed for the shutterbugs were greeted by the paps on duty and waved at fans too. The stunning wedding pictures were shared by Alia Bhatt on social media soon after the ceremony was over.

Almost everyone wished the couple including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Nargis Fakhri and others. 

