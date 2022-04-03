Ranbir Kapoor confirms he and Alia Bhatt are getting married soon, refuses to divulge their wedding date

New Delhi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for quite sometime now. The rumours of the two tying the knot float around every now and then. But it now seems that the two are ready to seal the deal and get hitched soon. In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed the same. The actor however refused to give away his wedding date to the media.

“Mujhe paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai ki main media ko announce kardu date (No rabid dog has bit me that I would give out a date during a media interaction). But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon.” the actor told NDTV in an interview.

According to India Today, the couple is expected to tie the knot in April itself. “here's a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get married in April 2022. Recently, Ranbir's mom, Neetu Kapoor, was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's store and likewise, Manish was spotted at their house. The couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day,” read the report.

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla further reveals that the lovebirds would tie the knot at the Kapoor family’s Chembur home in Mumbai, in the presence of 450 guests. Ranbir’s parents, actor Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor had also got married at the RK House.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Brahamastra’ in a cameo role. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead and has an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project ‘Brahamastra’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The movie has been in the making for five long years and brings Alia and Ranbir together on screen for the first time. It was during the shooting of ‘Brahamastra’ that the two got along and started dating each other in 2018.