Ranbir Kapoor didn't charge a penny for Brahmastra, reveals 'Maine part one me paise nahi liye BUT...'

New Delhi: Well, the Ranbir Kapoor fans are gonna love him even more after reading this bit of news about him. The actor, who was recently seen in massive success - Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva didn't really charge a penny for his part. Yes! you read that right.

In an interview with film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji opened up on how much did Ranbir and Alia charge for the part. "The truth is that the film has been made because of a lot of personal sacrifices. It is true that the amount that Ranbir would make as a star actor, he didn’t take anything for the making of Brahmastra. This is a very, very big thing, because it would not be possible to make this film," he said.

About Alia, he quipped, "When she joined the film, this was 2014, she only had a couple of releases. She isn’t the star that she is today. The amount that was fixed for Alia in this film was not a very big amount, but even that small amount, by the time we completed the film, even Alia said that all of it has gone into the making of the film."

However, Ranbir Kapoor in clear words confessed to not having charged a single Rupee for Brahmastra Part One. He said, "Aapne jo prashna pucha ki maine kuch charge kiya ya nhi kiya, actually maine kiya. This is an equity I have for life, I'm also part producer of the film. Meri nazariya aur soch long run hai. Maine part one me paese nhi liye but eventually jo faith aur belief hai ki 3 parts m jo yeh film bana sakti hai, that is beyond anything I'd get as an actor, price as an actor."

Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Namit Malhotra and Marijke DeSouza. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal parts.

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as a scientist became talk of the town upon the film's release.