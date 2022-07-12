NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t want ‘busy working star’ and mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt to sacrifice her dreams

Ranbir Kapoor wants to be a hands-on dad and divide parental responsibilities with wife Alia Bhatt.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t want ‘busy working star’ and mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt to sacrifice her dreams

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The father-to-be, Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’. The actor in one of his interviews opened up on how he plans to divide parent’s duties with Alia. He also shared that he wants to be a hands-on dad and be involved in his child's upbringing. Ranbir also wants that Alia should not have to sacrifice her dreams just because they are having a ‘baby’. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Talking about fatherhood, Ranbir told Indian Express in an interview, “Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 and the actress recently took to Instagram to share the happy news of their upcoming baby with a picture of her ultrasound session. While Ranbir is actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s son, Alia is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan’s daughter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Ranbir also spoke about how he wants Alia to continue her professional journey after embracing motherhood. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress is an A-list star and is currently at the peak of her career. “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it,” said her husband.

Alia recently returned to Mumbai after filming for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ in London. Ranbir surprised her as he came to the airport to pick her up. While, Ranbir is awaiting the release of ‘Shamshera’, Alia will next be seen in her maiden production ‘Darlings’ that will be available on Netflix.

EntertainmentRanbir KapoorAlia BhattRanbir Kapoor on fatherhoodAlia Bhatt to be a working momShamsheraBrahamastraRalia

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir