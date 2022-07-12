New Delhi: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The father-to-be, Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’. The actor in one of his interviews opened up on how he plans to divide parent’s duties with Alia. He also shared that he wants to be a hands-on dad and be involved in his child's upbringing. Ranbir also wants that Alia should not have to sacrifice her dreams just because they are having a ‘baby’.

Talking about fatherhood, Ranbir told Indian Express in an interview, “Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 and the actress recently took to Instagram to share the happy news of their upcoming baby with a picture of her ultrasound session. While Ranbir is actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s son, Alia is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan’s daughter.

Ranbir also spoke about how he wants Alia to continue her professional journey after embracing motherhood. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress is an A-list star and is currently at the peak of her career. “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it,” said her husband.

Alia recently returned to Mumbai after filming for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ in London. Ranbir surprised her as he came to the airport to pick her up. While, Ranbir is awaiting the release of ‘Shamshera’, Alia will next be seen in her maiden production ‘Darlings’ that will be available on Netflix.