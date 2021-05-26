Randeep Hooda slammed for 'insensitive joke' on Mayawati, netizens call him 'sexist' and 'casteist'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has invited the wrath of angry netizens upon himself as recently, a video of him making an 'insensitive joke' on politician Mayawati surfaced online.

In the video, Randeep is seen sitting on stage and talking to the audience. He announces to everyone that he's going to make a 'dirty joke' and sets the premise for it with politician Mayawati as the subject.

Twitter users called the joke 'sexist' and 'casteist', slamming Hooda for making the offensive joke. People also called him privileged and biased towards Dalits.

One of the users said, "if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."

Check out the video and their tweets below:

if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed. pic.twitter.com/lVxTJKnj53 — Agatha Srishtie please DM with SOS tweets (@SrishtyRanjan) May 25, 2021

Not a "joke" @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes "jokes" saying a male politician is too ugly to f***? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure turds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive. https://t.co/F4WsmDLbCw — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) May 25, 2021

What is more shocking is the utter confidence with which Randeep Hooda @RandeepHooda cracks this degenerate and vulgar casteist and sexist joke about Mayawati, one of the tallest leaders of the country. https://t.co/2XFRHasgT4 — Nissim Mannathukkaren (@nmannathukkaren) May 25, 2021

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda now making sexist remarks on Mayawati. He has also bragged about his upper-caste pride in the past. How does this country have the audacity to make such casteist & sexist remarks about a Dalit woman? Must be called out!pic.twitter.com/YxIrGeoPuX — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) May 25, 2021

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The Prabhu Deva directorial released on May 13.

He will next be seen in the web series, 'Inspector Avinash' based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh and directed by Neeraj Pathak. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while actress Urvashi Rautela will play the protagonist's wife Poonam Mishra.