‘Radhe’ earned around Rs 59,920 across 3 halls in India in opening weekend: Report

Mumbai: Salman Khan's latest film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has earned Rs 59, 920 at the Indian box office in its first weekend. While almost all of India watched the film digitally on a pay-per-view basis, the film did find big screen release in precisely three halls in the country -- in the state of Tripura, where theatres were open. The collection reflects the big screen haul of ‘Radhe’ in these theatres over its four-day weekend since releasing on May 13.

In the Northeastern state of Tripura, the film opened in two halls in the capital city of Agartala, according to the trade website bollywoodhungama.com. These theatres are SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema. The third hall where ‘Radhe’ had an opening weekend run is SSR Dharmanagar in the town of Dharmanagar.

Between the three theatres, ‘Radhe’ had 11 shows daily. Owing to night curfew in the state, the last show of the day had to be over by 3 pm, the website added.

The overall first weekend collection breaks this way, according to the website: ‘Radhe’ collected Rs 10,432 on day one (Thursday, May 13). The collections rose to around Rs 22,518 on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday saw collections around Rs 13,485 each, which brought the four-day weekend collection to around Rs. 59,920. All figures, the website added, were approximate.

Salman Khan's Eid release ‘Radhe’ is directed by Prabhudeva and co-stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.