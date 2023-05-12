topStoriesenglish2606492
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone In the Middle Of Her TIME Magazine Interview

Deepika Padukone On TIME Magazine: The actress joins the elite club of global figures like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and several other influential personalities featured on the magazine.

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone In the Middle Of Her TIME Magazine Interview

Mumbai: Known for not shying away from flaunting their romance, star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did it again but this time during her interview for TIME magazine, where she appeared on the cover as a "global star".

Amid the interview, Deepika got a surprise visit from her husband Ranveer and he called it a "cosmic" coincidence as she was about to discuss her marriage in the interview. As he entered, he gave a soft kiss on Deepika's lips and said that he dropped to say hi as he was shooting next door. He just wished her "Have a great day" and starts to leave.

However, Deepika told him about how his arrival coincided with the question about marriage. He said, "what a cosmic thing to have happened."

As Deepika asked the interviewer to continue, she is asked about how long they have been married, to which
Ranveer said that they have been together for 10-11 years.

As they talked about it, they also held hands and Deepika said: "what are we doing?" to which Ranveer replied, "I just came to say hi".

Deepika then gets into the interview mode and talks about her romantic married life. "I love spending time, my husband and I. I married my best friend. I think the fact that we are just so goofy with each other. I can feel like absolutely myself, my most vulnerable, my most clumsy, my most expressive."

She called him, her "happy place."

The couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in November, 2018.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?