Deepika Padukone Makes Global Impression, Features On TIME Magazine Cover

New Delhi: Bollywood's Diva Deepika Padukone sure takes over the internet when she drops new pics on her social media and now, she has gone global, again. Recently the actress turned cover girl for a leading magazine, posed in a stunning suit and fans are in love.

Adding another feather to her international hat, the superstar now features on the cover of TIME Magazine. With this, Deepika Padukone gets added to the list of the rare Indian actors to be on the cover of TIME, as she joins the elite club of global figures like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and several other influential personalities who’ve had the honour of featuring on the prestigious and highly respected magazine.

TIME Magazine dropped their all-new cover featuring Deepika Padukone on Instagram and wrote in the caption, ‘@deepikapadukone never set out to take India to the world. She wanted the world to come to India. As the most popular actress in the world’s most populous country, she’s often asked if she’s going to move to Hollywood. “My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country,” she says on her home turf in Mumbai.’

Deepika can be seen slaying the boss lady look as she posed with utmost perfection. The actress slayed a beige power suit, she left her locks open and eyes wide that added a little drama to her sassy look. It was only last year that the superstar was awarded ‘The Time100 Impact Award’ for her achievements in cinema and for her work in mental health advocacy. She was also the only Indian to be honoured twice by TIME.

Only this year, Deepika Padukone took over the stage as the only Indian presenter at the Oscars and was amongst the most talked-about personalities at this year’s Oscar awards. Unquestionably the country’s biggest global brand ambassador, Deepika clinched the biggest endorsement deals with global luxury brands, Louis Vuitton and Cartier. If that wasn't enough testimony to her impact in the global arena, she was also listed alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Ariana Grande as one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

The actress dropped pictures from her photoshoot for the leading magazine on social media and fans cannot keep calm. The comment section is flooded with heart-eye and fire emojis. One even called the actress 'Queen.'

On the work front, the actress gave a remarkable performance in Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham-starrer 'Pathaan.'

Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Project K' opposite actor Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.