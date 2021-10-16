Ranveer Singh looks ripped in steamy selfie, Pooja Hegde leaves cheeky comment on his towel!

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh sent his fans in a tizzy as he shared a shirtless picture of himself wearing nothing but a white towel. The actor showed off his chiselled body and washboard abs in the picture as he charismatically posed for the camera.

Staying true to his goofy demeanour, he wrote a hilarious caption to go along with the steamy picture.

He asked his fans to guess why he was sweating in the picture. He wrote, "Ranveer ke pasine kyun chhoot rahe hain? (Why is Ranveer sweating?) A- Woh abhi abhi Steam Room se nikale hain (He just came out of a steam room) B- Unka aaj raat Television debut hai (He is making his TV debut tonight) C- Unki Jismani Garmi zyada hai (His body heat is high) D- Woh Hot Yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain (He practices hot yoga)"

Take a look at the post:

Many celebrities commented on his post with funny, cheeky replies.

South actress Pooja Hegde wrote, "Towel gir raha hain, Pammi! Dhyaan rakhna" and Dino Morea commented, "Woh sab chhod, yeh bataa, kab se itna ripped hai tu. Solid lag raha hai bruhhhhhh. mind is blown."

Actor Madhavan also had a hilarious reply to Ranveer's post, he commented, "Leh… “post shower selfie” ka khitaab mujhse kitni baar cheenega bhaai??"

On the work front, Ranveer Singh's new quiz show 'The Big Picture' is set to premiere on Colors on Saturday (October 16).

Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win.

He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster hit Anniyan on his plate.

Currently, the ‘Simmba’ actor is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.