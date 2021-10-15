हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone showers love on Ranveer Singh with THIS romantic gesture

Ahead of his quiz show The Big Picture's premiere, Ranveer Singh received a heartwarming surprise from his ladylove Deepika Padukone.

Mumbai: Who does not love surprises? No matter how big or small, receiving gifts from your loved ones is always special. Actor Ranveer Singh also loves receiving surprises from his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

In fact, Deepika recently surprised Ranveer by sending flowers and a handwritten note to him on the first day of the shoot of his TV show 'The Big Picture', which will air on Colors from Saturday.

Talking about the same, Ranveer said, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show."

 

Earlier, Ranveer confessed how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show.

The two will also be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'.

