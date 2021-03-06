हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh wishes BFF Rohan Shrestha on birthday with unseen throwback pic!

Ranveer Singh shared the throwback picture with photographer Rohan Shrestha and wrote, "Hi @rohanshrestha, you are old!"

Ranveer Singh wishes BFF Rohan Shrestha on birthday with unseen throwback pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh

Mumbai:  Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday posted a throwback picture to wish his friend, well known photographer Rohan Shrestha, on the latter's birthday.

The Instagram picture is from their younger days, where both of them stand with arms around each other.

Ranveer captioned the image as, "Hi @rohanshrestha, you are old!"

Many others from the film and fashion world wished the photographer on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 83, inspired from India's first ever cricket World Cup win in 1983. The Kabir Khan directorial casts Ranveer as Kapil Dev will hit theatres on June 4.

