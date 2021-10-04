Raqesh Bapat embraces Shamita Shetty in his arms in loved-up video, leaves ShaRa fans in a tizzy! - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were TV's favourite couple while on the six-week-long show and it appears their romance has only blossomed since they finished the show.

The two were spotted several times in the city and even shared glimpses from their romantic date on social media. However, they will have to wait a few more months as Shamita Shetty enters Bigg Boss 15.

So, on Sunday (Oct 3), Raqesh bid goodbye to Shamita with a loved-up post on Instagram and shared a romantic reel with her. In the video, the duo can be seen walking hand-in-hand and smiling at each other.

They look adorable as they embrace one another in each other's arms.

He wrote in the caption, "It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out! @shamitashetty_official"

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Shamita had opened up on how, at times, she didn't like the way she spoke to Raqesh Bapat.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "There were certain moments when I did not speak to him nicely, which is actually a fact. A lot of people, my family also told me that. But see, you have to understand, I'm not condoning what I did, but I think that's my defence mechanism, and it naturally comes out. I've been single for a very long time, I'm used to taking care of myself, protecting myself. And in that house, I felt targeted and attacked a lot, because of the person I am, with a strong voice."

During the show, the duo often admitted to having romantic feelings for each other.

Both Raqesh and Shamita have maintained their relationship as just friends for now and yet to make things official.