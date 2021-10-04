BB 15: Shilpa Shetty shares heartfelt note for sister Shamita, says ‘will miss ‘Tunki’, but will get to see her more!’

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty has shared a heartfelt note for her sister Shamita who has now entered Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 house.

Missing her sister Shamita she shared a Boomerang video in which both the sisters are making pout and are looking cute as always.

She wrote, “All the bestest, Tunki… my li’l boss lady! The only consolation is I will see you more now, albeit on TV. Will missssssss you, Missy @shamitashetty_official

#ShamitaShetty #Biggboss15 #bosslady..”

Earlier to this, Shamita participated in Bigg Boss OTT and became the second runner-up in the show. During her stint in the show, she was highly appreciated by her fans and loved ones.

Apart from her Bigg Boss 15 will also have our former contestants from Bigg Boss OTT which includes – Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Currently, they are inside the main house of Bigg Boss and have been blessed with all the privileges as they have entered the house.

Other contestants include- Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal among others.

This year’s theme of the show is a jungle and the contestants will get a survival kit for the initial days and will have to manage everything on their own.

You can catch episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9:30 pm; as every season Salman Khan will feature on the show and interact with the contestants on weekends.