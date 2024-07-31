Rashami Desai Talks About Being Homeless With Rs 3.5 Cr Debt On Her After Divorce

Mumbai: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular TV actresses. Her life has been full of controversies but still, she has managed to sail in the storm. Rashami’s divorce from TV actor and her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu was one of the most talked about topics in the town. Rashami recently opened up about how she was financially broke after her divorce from the star. In the podcast with Paras Chhabra, Rashami recalled her hardships after the divorce.

Rashami recalled, "I had bought a house during that time. I had a loan of almost Rs 2.5 crore, and apart from that…I remember there was a total debt of Rs 3.25-3.5 crore on me. I thought everything was fine but then suddenly, my show was shut down. I was on the road for four days. I had an Audi A6 and I would sleep in that car. All my stuff was at my manager’s house. I was completely cut off from my family. Those days, rickshaw valas would have a meal for Rs 20. It used to come in a plastic bag which had daal and chawal mixed and they would give two rotis along with it. It would have some stones also but I ate that anyway. These four days were very difficult."

Rashami reveals even her friends thought she was a tough person to live with

In the same podcast Rashami revealed, “I got divorced, even my friends started to think I was very difficult because I wasn’t expressive and I would go into my shell. My family thought all my decisions are wrong. I somehow paid off my loan but I was still too stressed all the time. I would not sleep. I would just work continuously. At that time, I started thinking, I would rather die”.

In the same interview, Rashami spoke about how she has been unlucky in love and there is no man made for her in this lifetime.

Rashami Desai was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and her infamous fights with late actor Sidharth Shukla till date make headlines.