Rashmi Rocket fame Abhishek Banerjee kickstarts 2022 with 7 exciting projects!

New Delhi: It’s going to be a plethora of projects for Abhishek Banerjee in 2022. It’s learnt that versatile actor, as per sources, has signed on for 7 new projects for this year, something that will give his contemporaries a run for their money.

Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of his last release, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, Abhishek Banerjee shot for his forthcoming web series titled ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’, created and produced by Raaj Shaandilya.

Informs a source, “Abhishek has started 2022 with a bang by signing on 7 interesting projects, which includes 5 films and 7 web series. Not only the projects are unique in terms of his roles but will also showcase Abhishek's range as prolific actor. He will start shooting a film for Laxman Utekar’s new production starring opposite seasoned actress Divya Dutta soon, his date diary is full with other commitments.”

There has been no official announcement of the movies that Abhishek has signed yet, as the makers of these projects have kept the details of the same under wraps.

Besides ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genre films including ‘Bhediya’, ‘Aankh Micholi’ and Telugu thriller ‘Runway’.