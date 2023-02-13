Rashmika Mandanna Showers Love on Fans With, Respond in Most Unique way

NEW DELHI: National crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. The actress also never misses a chance to shower her love on her fans. As Rashmika has her distinct way to treat and cherish her fans with unprecedented love, this time she chose to reply back to several fans of her and reacted to them in her most unique and cute way.

While taking to her social media, the actress responded to her fans and their lovely comments and tweets:

A fan wrote: "@iamRashmika you are very near to us. We want to meet you re #RashmikaMandanna."

Rashmika replied to the fan, writing, @Rashmikadelhifc Next time ya.. we'll be busy with the shoot and I don't want to say yes and not meet you and all.. so next time I'll have to plan to come back just to meet you guys."

Next time ya.. _ we'll be busy with shoot and I don't want to say yes and not meet you and all.. so next time I'll have to plan to come back just to meet you guys. __ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 10, 2023

Another fan wrote: "Will watch animal only for Rashmika. #RashmikaMandanna #Animal."

Rashmika said replying to: @becool2006 and @Harmindarboxoff Awww.. but you'll fall in love with all of us. I am sure

Other people tweeted:

Her wishes certainly created a new rage as all the fans were glad to receive responses from her.

On the work front, apart from 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.