topStoriesenglish2572834
NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna Showers Love on Fans With, Respond in Most Unique way

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has once again proved that she is an actress of the masses. The 'Pushpa' actor was seen replying to comments of her fans on social media.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna Showers Love on Fans With, Respond in Most Unique way

NEW DELHI: National crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. The actress also never misses a chance to shower her love on her fans. As Rashmika has her distinct way to treat and cherish her fans with unprecedented love, this time she chose to reply back to several fans of her and reacted to them in her most unique and cute way. 

While taking to her social media, the actress responded to her fans and their lovely comments and tweets: 

A fan wrote: "@iamRashmika you are very near to us. We want to meet you re #RashmikaMandanna." 

Rashmika replied to the fan, writing, @Rashmikadelhifc Next time ya.. we'll be busy with the shoot and I don't want to say yes and not meet you and all.. so next time I'll have to plan to come back just to meet you guys." 

Another fan wrote: "Will watch animal only for Rashmika. #RashmikaMandanna #Animal." 

Rashmika said replying to:  @becool2006 and @Harmindarboxoff Awww.. but you'll fall in love with all of us. I am sure  

Other people tweeted: 

Her wishes certainly created a new rage as all the fans were glad to receive responses from her. 

On the work front, apart from 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Live Tv

rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna newsrashmika mandanna picsBollywoodEntertainment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway