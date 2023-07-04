Raveena Tandon's Gorgeous Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Like A Spitting Image Of Her Mom In This Latest Pap Video - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Raveena Tandon's darling daughter Rasha Thadani was recently spotted outside a famous restaurant in Mumbai, looking all beautiful. She posed for the shutterbugs and looked like a spitting image of her mother. The teenage daughter of the Bollywood star also obliged fans with a few photos.

Looks like Rasha Thadani is soon going to be the next big thing and pap-fav star kid on the block. Many fans commented on the post of Instant Bollywood and praised her. One user wrote: Kisko kisko achhi lagti h sachhi batana. Another one said: Seems like she was raised well! Beauty with hunbleness!!

MEET RAVEENA TANDON'S DAUGHTER - RASHA THADANI

Raveena got married to film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur. The couple has a daughter named Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan together. The actress became a single mother back in 1995 and adopted two girls - Pooja and Chhaya, when they were 11 and 8 years old, respectively.

Rasha looks like a carbon copy of her actress-mom Raveena Tandon.

RASHA THADANI'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

On the work front, rumours are rife that Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani will make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan’s nephew Aaman Devgn. This is going to be an action-adventure movie and the lead pair is undergoing training as part of their prep work, suggest several reports. However, no official word is out yet.

Rasha has a massive fan base on Instagram with over 342K followers already. She often posts interesting pictures and videos online, giving a sneak-peek into her starry life.