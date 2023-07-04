trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630391
NewsLifestylePeople
RAVEENA TANDON DAUGHTER

Raveena Tandon's Gorgeous Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Like A Spitting Image Of Her Mom In This Latest Pap Video - Watch

Meet Rasha Thadani: Raveena Tandon's daughter recently graduated from her school and the pictures were shared on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Raveena Tandon's Gorgeous Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Like A Spitting Image Of Her Mom In This Latest Pap Video - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Raveena Tandon's darling daughter Rasha Thadani was recently spotted outside a famous restaurant in Mumbai, looking all beautiful. She posed for the shutterbugs and looked like a spitting image of her mother. The teenage daughter of the Bollywood star also obliged fans with a few photos. 

Looks like Rasha Thadani is soon going to be the next big thing and pap-fav star kid on the block. Many fans commented on the post of Instant Bollywood and praised her. One user wrote: Kisko kisko achhi lagti h sachhi batana. Another one said: Seems like she was raised well! Beauty with hunbleness!!

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

MEET RAVEENA TANDON'S DAUGHTER - RASHA THADANI

Raveena got married to film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur. The couple has a daughter named Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan together. The actress became a single mother back in 1995 and adopted two girls - Pooja and Chhaya, when they were 11 and 8 years old, respectively. 

Rasha looks like a carbon copy of her actress-mom Raveena Tandon.

RASHA THADANI'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

On the work front, rumours are rife that Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani will make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan’s nephew Aaman Devgn. This is going to be an action-adventure movie and the lead pair is undergoing training as part of their prep work, suggest several reports. However, no official word is out yet. 

Rasha has a massive fan base on Instagram with over 342K followers already. She often posts interesting pictures and videos online, giving a sneak-peek into her starry life. 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report