Red Fort violence: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu 'wanted' by Delhi Police, releases fresh video saying 'start accepting the truth'

New Delhi: Fresh trouble mounts for Punjabi actor and allegedly one of the accused in Red Fort violence, Deep Sidhu. The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to the actor's arrest including three others Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh respectively.

Also, Rs 50,000 reward, each on Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh has been announced the Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence.

Deep Sidhu has now released a fresh video on his Facebook account and wrote in the caption: We can't fight the battle bases on lies, start accepting the truth. I just got to know they have arrested our youth, let's get them out on priority, let's stay united and fight this. UP's boy Navneet martyred, tomorrow's boy's Bhog is UP, in reality, Bhog should have been suffered in the farmer's protest by declaring this movement as martyr from the stage in Delhi, it is a request that the families who lost their only child in this protest. Stand by,

According to IANS report, Deep Sidhu earlier uploaded a video on his verified Facebook account even as teams of Delhi Police were conducting raids in Punjab to track him down. In the video, he is seen talking in Punjabi and claims he has not done anything wrong.

Sidhu is wanted in the Red fort violence case that broke out on January 26.

After the violence that broke out during the farmers` tractor rally in the national capital on January 26, the Delhi Police have arrested 122 persons in various cases of rioting and causing damage to public property, besides registering 44 cases at different police stations.