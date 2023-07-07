trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632024
Rekha As Barbie: Myntra Shares AI-Generated Images Of Actress As Barbie, Internet Asks 'Who Will Be Ken?'

The AI-imagined images of Rekha as Barbie show her dressed in 'Barbie-like pink dresses' and with blonde hair taking inspiration from the upcoming movie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Iconic Bollywood actress Rekha known for her timeless beauty, has recently been in discussion on social media for her fashion. Contributing to the discussion, the online shopping platform Myntra has shared Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated images of the veteran actress as Barbie. The images seem to draw inspiration from the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, which features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and is directed by Greta Gerwig.

In the images shared on social media, Rekha can be seen dressed in pink-colored clothes with a style that resembles Barbie. In different pictures, the actress is clad in different dresses. Furthermore, two of the pictures seem to be based on the scenes of the upcoming movie that show Rekha with blonde hair as well.

The first picture shows her in a flirty, frilly pink dress with a plunging neckline. In the second picture, a sexy co-ord is set. She is seen flaunting a baby pink corset top paired with a trouser of similar colour. The list goes on with a cute sleeveless dress in checks and a bling, pink dress with Peter Pan collars.

The images were shared with the caption saying, "we asked AI to reimagine rekha as barbie." Since the pictures were shared on the internet, they have garnered more than 11 thousand views and continue to get more. Along with it, netizens are reacting to the images with appreciation. Furthermore, one social media user commented on the question of who would be Ken if Rekha is Barbie.

Meanwhile, Rekha has got the attention of millions after her shoot for Vogue Arabia Magazine. On July 3, the majestic photographs of the seasoned actress from the photo shoot with Vogue Arabia were published, and they instantly went viral Vogue Arabia posted pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram. For the assignment, Rekha worked with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. 

