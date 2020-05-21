Remember actress Riya Sen? She is making the spotlight follow her with scintillating pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Riya Sen

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@riyasendv

New Delhi: Raise your hands if you remember actress Riya Sen. Yes, the one who starred in films such as ‘Style’ and ‘Jhankar Beats’. Now you remember, right? She is breaking the internet with some scintillating pictures from her photoshoots.

As of now, Riya is staying away from the media glare and doing a few films, but she is quite a sensation on social media, especially Instagram. She has a fan-following of over 1 million on the photo-sharing app and most of her posts go viral.

Riya also has her own official app, where she posts about her whereabouts.

The actress is just ‘slaying it’ in all the posts she has shared recently and they are breaking the internet. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing in a bathtub decked in a green outfit and sports a sultry expression.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here are the other pictures of Riya.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Photo @nomadicphotographer

Riya Sen is the younger daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen. Her elder sister is actress Raima Sen. Riya got married longtime boyfriend Shivam Tewari in 2017.

She is best-known for roles in the aforementioned films ‘Style’ and ‘Jhankar Beats’ and others such as ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’, ‘Qayamat: City Under Threat’, ‘Shaadi No 1’ and several Bengali films. She has also been part of a few web-series, including ‘Ragini MMS Returns’.

Riya Senriya sen picsriya pics
